Mrunal Thakur makes big announcement amid marriage reports with Dhanush 

  • By Fatima Hassan
Mrunal Thakur has made big announcement amid wedding rumours with Dhanush. 

In a recent conversation with PTI, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress have finally broken his silence over her possible marriage speculation with Rajnikanth’s former son in law.

When asked about the speculation around her personal life, Mrunal said she has plans to get married someday. 

"Yes, wedding is on the cards and whenever the right day, the right time and the right person walks into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites," the 33-year-old Indian actress told the outlet.

She continued, "Like, earlier, people might have had certain reasons to get married, but today, people marry because they want to, and they want to do it with the right person."

This update came after a report claimed that Mrunal has been secretly dating Dhanush and will tie the knot on February 14, which marks Valentine's Day. 

A few days ago, in an interview with Galatta Plus, she was asked if she’s getting married soon, implying it's to Dhanush.

At the time, she replied, "Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary."

As of now, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush have responded to these reports.  

