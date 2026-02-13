Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub drops cryptic post after his viral dance with Hania Amir

Asim Azhar's ex-fiancé Meerub Ali appeared to break her silence in a cryptic way after a video surfaced online showing the singer dancing alongside Hania Amir.
Social media went into frenzy on Friday, February 13 after the celebrity gossip Instagram page, Galaxy Lollywood posted a video of the two stars dancing their heart out at what appeared to be a wedding celebration.
If it were just a normal dance, there wouldn't have been so much fuss but in the video, Hania appears as a bride wearing gajras which led fans to confirm that the two are getting married.
Speculation about the Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker or Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress being linked has been circulating for quite some time.
The rumours gained further traction after Asim ended his engagement with Meerub.
Shortly after the video went viral, Meerub took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post that read, "Don't worry about me, worry about the karmic debt you're racking up."
While Meerub did not directly mentioned anyone, the timing of the post led many users to interpret it as a veiled reaction to the viral clip.
Besides this, there have been ongoing rumours about Asim and Hania to get married this Ramadan.
However, neither Hania nor Asim, nor any of their close friends has confirmed or addressed the marriage rumours so far.