  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry’s UK press battle takes dramatic turn with Duke’s scathing claims

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry has once again lambasted Associated Press in first High Court hearing of his privacy invasion lawsuit.

The Duke of Sussex - who arrived in the UK on Monday, January 19, has submitted his written submission in London's court to support his longstanding allegations against Daily Mail's publisher.

Harry's lawyers in legal documents centred on 14 articles produced by two journalists over a twelve-year period spanning 2001 to 2013 explained how misuse of the royal's private information had negatively impacted his "personal relations."

The duke's attorney, David Sherborne, outlined "The fact that information concerning him, when misused, is inherently likely to have, and in fact has had, a profoundly negative impact on his personal relationships."

It continued, "especially with those of his associates involved in the relevant story, and private life, given his status and the interest of the public, as opposed to in the public interest, which is clearly distinguishable, in stories of almost any quality concerning him."

As per Sherborne's written submissions, Harry admitted "I find it deeply troubling that Associated used phrases such as ‘sources’, ‘friends" and the like as a device to hide unlawful information gathering.

However, Harry's legal team clarified that the duke "does not aver that it follows that every exclusive item must be the fruit of unlawful information gathering."

The barrister further stated that "no meritorious public interest in the information so obtained, still less in obtaining it by unlawful information gathering as the journalists and Associated did."

