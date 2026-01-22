King Charles sends invite for special event after Harry's emotional showdown

King Charles III has sent out invite for special gathering at Windsor amid Prince Harry's UK visit.
On Wednesday, January 21, shortly after Harry and Associated Newspapers has a showdown in London's High Court linked to his privacy invasion lawsuit against the publication, Royal Family made a special announcement.
The official Instagram account of The King's Foundation offered an exciting sneak peek into printing of the invitation cards as the charity "Invites to a Royal Premiere...Next week, the Royal Premiere of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’ - which is set to take place at Windsor Castle.
"This very special event will be the first time a film premiere has been hosted at a Royal Residence. Keep an eye on our social channels next week for more," read the caption alongside the video.
While the text on the invitation card read, "His Majesty King Charles III requested The King's Foundation invite you to Windsor Castle for a Royal Premiere of Finding Harmony: A King's Vision"
"A landmark documentary from Prime Video and on His Majesty's lifelong commitment to nature to be held at Windsor Castle on Wednesday January 29, 2026," it added.