Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Sarah Ferguson finally ends 'all ties' with Andrew as he’s no longer 'useful'

Sarah Ferguson follows in Princess Eugenie's footsteps as she completely cuts off from Andrew

  • By Riba Shaikh
Sarah Ferguson finally ends all ties with Andrew as he’s no longer useful

Sarah Ferguson is said to have cut all kinds of contact with her ex-husband Andrew.

Just days before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction from the Royal Lodge, an inside source has claimed that Fergie has also turned her back against the former duke.

Sarah - who has been living with Andrew in Royal Lodge since 2003 despite their divorce in 1996, is finally "done with him" as the disgraced brother of King Charles has nothing to offer to her after losing his Royal status.

Rob Shutter in his latest Substack blog claimed that a source told him, "He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!"

"Sarah’s fed up with living in his mess — and she believes distancing herself now might save what’s left of her reputation," added the insider.

However, some well-placed sources are insisting Sarah hasn't been successful from completing distancing herself from Andrew - who was stripped of all his royal titles, styles and honours amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"She’s realized she doesn’t need him or his drama," a close friend of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother told Rob.

"But getting away from it — and from her own role in it — isn’t going to be easy," they added.

This update regarding Sarah Ferguson came just a day after Daily Mail reported that Eugenie has completely cut off his disgraced father.

Eugenie is "refusing to speak to Andrew and did not visit him at Christmas," the insider told.

"There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off," they added.

King Charles sends invite for special event after Harry's emotional showdown
King Charles sends invite for special event after Harry's emotional showdown
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
Prince Harry breaks down in court as he speaks about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry breaks down in court as he speaks about Meghan Markle
Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies
Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William’s home
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William’s home
Princess Diana’s protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report
Princess Diana’s protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report
Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans
Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return
Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return

Popular News

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
an hour ago
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post

Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
2 hours ago
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
6 hours ago