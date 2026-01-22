Sarah Ferguson finally ends 'all ties' with Andrew as he’s no longer 'useful'

Sarah Ferguson is said to have cut all kinds of contact with her ex-husband Andrew.
Just days before Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction from the Royal Lodge, an inside source has claimed that Fergie has also turned her back against the former duke.
Sarah - who has been living with Andrew in Royal Lodge since 2003 despite their divorce in 1996, is finally "done with him" as the disgraced brother of King Charles has nothing to offer to her after losing his Royal status.
Rob Shutter in his latest Substack blog claimed that a source told him, "He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!"
"Sarah’s fed up with living in his mess — and she believes distancing herself now might save what’s left of her reputation," added the insider.
However, some well-placed sources are insisting Sarah hasn't been successful from completing distancing herself from Andrew - who was stripped of all his royal titles, styles and honours amid the ongoing investigation into his ties with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
"She’s realized she doesn’t need him or his drama," a close friend of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother told Rob.
"But getting away from it — and from her own role in it — isn’t going to be easy," they added.
This update regarding Sarah Ferguson came just a day after Daily Mail reported that Eugenie has completely cut off his disgraced father.
Eugenie is "refusing to speak to Andrew and did not visit him at Christmas," the insider told.
"There is no contact at all, nothing. It's Brooklyn Beckham level - she has completely cut him off," they added.