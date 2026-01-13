Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
George Clooney reacts to Quentin Tarantino's 'cruel' remarks for Paul Dano

George Clooney has lost his cool over Quentin Tarantino's harsh criticism of Paul Dano and his company. 

For those unaware, the 62-year-old American filmmaker and actor took a brutal aim at Dano and his company for their poor contributions within the entertainment industry back in December last year. 

However, now Clooney came to the defence of the actors, including Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard, and Owen Wilson.

Amal Clooney's husband, who was recently named the best actor at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards for his role in Jay Kelly, on Saturday, January 10th. 

According to Variety, the American-French actor and filmmaker took a moment to give a big shoutout to Paul, Matthew, and Owen. 

The Wolfs star expressed he would be "honoured" if he got a chance to work with these actors in the near future.

"By the way, Paul Dano, Owen Wilson and Matthew Lillard, I would be honoured to work with those actors. Honoured," he stressed out his statement.

The Academy-winning actor said his latest movie, Jay Kelly, in which he portrays a famous Hollywood actor, was "made by people who love actors — that’s an important part. People I’ve known most of my life, actually, most of them are actors. I have a great affinity [for them], and I don’t enjoy watching people be cruel." 

As of now, Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard, and Owen Wilson have yet to respond to the harsh comments of director Quentin Tarantino.  

