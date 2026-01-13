Sean 'Diddy' Combs takes big step as legal trouble intensifies  

Six months after the crime conviction, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has taken a shocking step.
According to NDTV's latest report, the disgraced hip-hop mogul has reportedly sold a prized possession as he continues to battle multiple legal cases.
Diddy, 56, sold the Gulfstream G550 aircraft in October last year, per a representative for Silver Air Private Jets.
In his bombshell statement to People, the representative revealed that the private aviation company that previously managed charters for their aircraft no longer manage the rapper's aircraft.
The partnership between the Bad Boy Records CEO and the company ended in October 2025, after a change in ownership.
Notably, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also confirmed via its official records that the Gulfstream G550, once owned by Diddy’s entity LoveAir LLC., was formerly associated with tail number N1969C.
However, the tail number has been removed from the registry of the aircraft; the tail number is now T7-OKS, which indicates registration in San Marino.
It is not known how much the jet sold for; however, similar models are listed between $15 million and $30 million.
Sean Diddy Combs is currently serving his 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, after being transferred from a Brooklyn detention centre in late October 2025, following his conviction for interstate prostitution charges.
As of now, the former record producer has not broken the silence over these reports.