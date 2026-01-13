Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by former employees

Two women who worked for Julio Iglesias at his Caribbean mansions in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas have accused the Spanish singer of sexually assaulting them.
As per the investigation reports published on Tuesday, January 13, the alleged events took place in 2021, and the victims, one a live-in domestic worker and the other a physical therapist, claim they were pressured into having sex with Iglesias and were subjected to physical and verbal abuse.
Explaining the disturbing details, one of the women shared that with the help of a high-ranking domestic worker, Iglesias would take her to his room almost daily and penetrate her and force her to perform oral sex on him.
The other woman revealed that the musician would kiss her and touch her breasts whenever he wanted, in everyday situations.
Moreover, the events occurred at Iglesias's homes in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Lyford Cay (Bahamas), with the aid of the mansions' managing staff.
The alleged victims went to an international human rights organisation to report their testimony and received legal advice before going to the media.
It was shared that the investigation lasted three years, during which they contacted around 15 women who worked for the musician.
Furthermore, the probe revealed that he could manage their cell phones, and the women, who were aged between 25 and 35 years old, were not allowed to leave the house normally.
While working for him, the employees, who were working-class women and were live-in, were also not allowed to have partners.