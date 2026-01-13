Zoe Saldaña leads in global box office rankings after years of major hits

The Avatar alum Zoe Saldaña has officially clinched the title of highest-grossing actor of all time, surpassing the Black Window star Scarlett Johansson.
The significant accomplishment comes as her latest blockbuster, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, pushed her career global box office total past the $16.8 billion USD mark, positioning Zoe as Hollywood’s richest star.
Notably, the growth is majorly driven by her main roles in massive franchises: Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek.
Zoe’s net worth has skyrocketed by a historically dominant box office run. With Avatar: Fire and Ash successfully crossing $1.23 billion USD all across the globe earlier this week, she appeared in four films that crossed more than $2 billion USD.
The 47-year-old has also done some other major hits including Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, and more.
Meanwhile, Scarlett who previously led the spot with approximately $16.4 billion USD, had reclaimed the top spot last summer after the launch of Jurassic World Rebirth.
However, the long-term global success of the third Avatar installment led the Death at a Funeral star to bridge the gap and clinch the title.
The top five is rounded by fellow MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Pratt.
Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently available in theatres. Zoe is likely to reprise her role as Neytiri in the fourth installment of the franchise, currently scheduled for a 2029 release.