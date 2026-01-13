'Avengers: Doomsday' expands multiverse with Fantastic Four, Black Panther  

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth and exciting trailer continues the multiverse madness.
On Tuesday, January 13th, the new teaser of the upcoming film was released by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube and other social media platforms.
In the one-minute and four-second trailer, Doomsday’s Wakanda and Fantastic Four characters are shown.
It also starred Shuri, M’Baku, and Namor in Wakanda, where Ben Grimm/The Thing arrived.
The viral trailer shows Letitia Wright, in her custom Black Panther suit, landing in a vast desert, accompanied by Winston Duke.
Fans also noticed Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Namor before the pair were welcomed in the desert by the Fantastic Four.
In the forthcoming movie, Duke’s M’Baku is heard describing himself as the King of Wakanda.
"The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday," the fourth trailer concludes by igniting the anticipation among fans.
This trailer followed by the teasers which revealed the return of X-Men stars be part of the MCU for the first time, like Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Chris Hemsworth and his daughter (Thor), and Kelsey Grammer (Beast).
Notably, Avengers: Doomsday will hit theatres on December 18th, 2026.
Moreover, Marvel is also planning to release Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to premiere in December 2027.