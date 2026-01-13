Chelsea Handler takes blunt swipe at football legend Tom Brady  

Comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler has responded to the ongoing rumours surrounding NFL star Tom Brady and social media influencer Alix Earle, describing the quarterback a “total dud.”
The rumours started after a few photos and videos of Brady and Earle went viral, when both of them were enjoying vacations in St. Barths, including footage showing Earle rubbing Brady’s back.
The clip made headlines across social media, fueling public curiosity regarding the alleged couple.
During a conversation with host Danny Murphy for Page Six Radio, the 50-year-old reacted over all the rumours, when the host asked about her reaction to the back rub, she doesn't appear to be interested in the conversation.
While reacting to the viral moment she said, “On the back rub? I mean It didn’t seem like there..I have no interest in Tom Brady. He’s a total dud.”
This Means War artist further stated that she didn’t know enough regarding Earle to comment and that she simply “doesn’t care” regarding the romance rumour.
Chelsea went on to say, “Do I need to expound?” hinting that she had fully expressed her disinterest. Murphy noted that Earle is “really pretty” and jokingly referred to the Instagram-famous back-rub moment, to which Handler responded that some men “can get intimate with anyone they want and whenever they want.”
The Fun Size star's remarks come as Brady and Earle continue to garner significant attention, though none of them has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.
The comedian’s blunt commentary highlights her irrelevant style, refusing the hype surrounding the rumored pairing.