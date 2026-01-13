Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chelsea Handler takes blunt swipe at football legend Tom Brady

Chelsea Handler reacted on ongoing rumours surrounding NFL star Tom Brady and social media influencer Alix Earle

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Chelsea Handler takes blunt swipe at football legend Tom Brady
Chelsea Handler takes blunt swipe at football legend Tom Brady  

Comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler has responded to the ongoing rumours surrounding NFL star Tom Brady and social media influencer Alix Earle, describing the quarterback a “total dud.”

The rumours started after a few photos and videos of Brady and Earle went viral, when both of them were enjoying vacations in St. Barths, including footage showing Earle rubbing Brady’s back.

The clip made headlines across social media, fueling public curiosity regarding the alleged couple.

During a conversation with host Danny Murphy for Page Six Radio, the 50-year-old reacted over all the rumours, when the host asked about her reaction to the back rub, she doesn't appear to be interested in the conversation.

While reacting to the viral moment she said, “On the back rub? I mean It didn’t seem like there..I have no interest in Tom Brady. He’s a total dud.”

This Means War artist further stated that she didn’t know enough regarding Earle to comment and that she simply “doesn’t care” regarding the romance rumour.

Chelsea went on to say, “Do I need to expound?” hinting that she had fully expressed her disinterest. Murphy noted that Earle is “really pretty” and jokingly referred to the Instagram-famous back-rub moment, to which Handler responded that some men “can get intimate with anyone they want and whenever they want.”

The Fun Size star's remarks come as Brady and Earle continue to garner significant attention, though none of them has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.

The comedian’s blunt commentary highlights her irrelevant style, refusing the hype surrounding the rumored pairing.

'Avengers: Doomsday' expands multiverse with Fantastic Four, Black Panther
'Avengers: Doomsday' expands multiverse with Fantastic Four, Black Panther
George Clooney reacts to Quentin Tarantino's 'cruel' remarks for Paul Dano
George Clooney reacts to Quentin Tarantino's 'cruel' remarks for Paul Dano
Zoe Saldaña leads in global box office rankings after years of major hits
Zoe Saldaña leads in global box office rankings after years of major hits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs takes big step as legal trouble intensifies
Sean 'Diddy' Combs takes big step as legal trouble intensifies
Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by former employees
Julio Iglesias accused of sexual assault by former employees
Zayn Malik drops exciting news as he marks 33rd birthday in zombie-themed bash
Zayn Malik drops exciting news as he marks 33rd birthday in zombie-themed bash
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz
Pooh Shiesty arrested again in Dallas months after early release from prison
Pooh Shiesty arrested again in Dallas months after early release from prison
Ariana Grande glows in Cynthia Erivo’s absence: ‘she was stealing her life force’
Ariana Grande glows in Cynthia Erivo’s absence: ‘she was stealing her life force’
'It Ends with Us' author gives shocking update amid Blake, Baldoni drama
'It Ends with Us' author gives shocking update amid Blake, Baldoni drama
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota

Popular News

Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'

Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
2 hours ago
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th

Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
3 hours ago
Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states

Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states
3 hours ago