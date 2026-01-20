Russell Brand to appear in London court over new sexual offence charges

Russell Brand is set to appear in court after being charged with two new sexual offences, including rape.
The Get Him to the Greek star, who already had five counts of similar charges related to four women, was hit with two additional charges in late December.
In the latest development, Brand faced one charge of rape and a charge of sexual assault by two new women.
He is due for his first court appearance in relation to the fresh charges at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon, January 20.
The alleged offences took place in 2009, as per the Crown Prosecution Service.
Russell Brand previously pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of rape, and one count of indecent assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005.
Notably, a trial is set to take place at Southwark Crown Court on June 16, 2026, for the five original charges.
Earlier this year, he denied the charges at Southwark Crown Court in London.