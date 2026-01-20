Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud

Following Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement addressing the family feud and accusing his mom, Victoria Beckham, of ruining his wedding, many celebrities and netizens have shared their opinion on the latest drama of 2026.
Among which, Lily Allen has shown her support for the 26-year-old with a fun edit of her West End Girl album cover with Brooklyn's face instead of hers.
David Beckham's eldest son could be seen sporting the iconic blue polka dot puffer jacket in the style of artist Nieves González.
In the six Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, Brooklyn made shocking claims about his high-profile parent, from bribing media to support their narrative to making his wife Nicola Peltz uncomfortable and creating a fake perfect family image for social media.
He also alleged that he and his wife went to London for his father's birthday; however, they did not accept them until they attended the star-studded celebration, surrounded by cameras and reporters.
The photographer and aspiring chef also revealed that for his family, public promotion and social media clicks are a priority and are a measuring scale for how much you value them.
In the now-viral social media post, he also shared that he grew up with severe anxiety, and after stepping away from his family, he has found relief and peace.
Lily Allen's move has also garnered attention online, as the album, West End Girl, released last year, was written and recorded following the breakdown of Lily's marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, after he allegedly cheated on her.
In a recent interview, the Not Fair crooner shared that the album was not "cruel" and that she does not need revenge; rather, it had been "an act of desperation."