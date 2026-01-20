Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has accused his parents of creating a hostile environment and bribery in a shocking statement

  • By Hania Jamil
Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud
Lily Allen backs Brooklyn Beckham with iconic move amid family feud

Following Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement addressing the family feud and accusing his mom, Victoria Beckham, of ruining his wedding, many celebrities and netizens have shared their opinion on the latest drama of 2026.

Among which, Lily Allen has shown her support for the 26-year-old with a fun edit of her West End Girl album cover with Brooklyn's face instead of hers.

David Beckham's eldest son could be seen sporting the iconic blue polka dot puffer jacket in the style of artist Nieves González.

picture credit: Lily Allen/ Instagram
picture credit: Lily Allen/ Instagram

In the six Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, Brooklyn made shocking claims about his high-profile parent, from bribing media to support their narrative to making his wife Nicola Peltz uncomfortable and creating a fake perfect family image for social media.

He also alleged that he and his wife went to London for his father's birthday; however, they did not accept them until they attended the star-studded celebration, surrounded by cameras and reporters.

The photographer and aspiring chef also revealed that for his family, public promotion and social media clicks are a priority and are a measuring scale for how much you value them.

In the now-viral social media post, he also shared that he grew up with severe anxiety, and after stepping away from his family, he has found relief and peace.

Lily Allen's move has also garnered attention online, as the album, West End Girl, released last year, was written and recorded following the breakdown of Lily's marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour, after he allegedly cheated on her.

In a recent interview, the Not Fair crooner shared that the album was not "cruel" and that she does not need revenge; rather, it had been "an act of desperation."

Russell Brand to appear in London court over new sexual offence charges
Russell Brand to appear in London court over new sexual offence charges
From BTS to I.O.I: K-pop groups making comebacks in 2026
From BTS to I.O.I: K-pop groups making comebacks in 2026
Victoria Beckham reacts to Brooklyn's scathing remarks: ‘heartbreak turned into anger’
Victoria Beckham reacts to Brooklyn's scathing remarks: ‘heartbreak turned into anger’
Madelein Perez and Luke Berry tie the knot in ‘magical’ Colombian wedding
Madelein Perez and Luke Berry tie the knot in ‘magical’ Colombian wedding
Brooklyn Beckham publicly slams mom Victoria for ruining his wedding dance
Brooklyn Beckham publicly slams mom Victoria for ruining his wedding dance
Jacob Elordi grows obsession with Margot Robbie amid Olivia Jade patch-up rumours
Jacob Elordi grows obsession with Margot Robbie amid Olivia Jade patch-up rumours
Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot
Jodie Foster reveals terrifying lion encounter during Disney film shoot
Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India
Kanye West makes exciting move for music lovers in India
'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years
'Summer House' alums Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula confirm split after 4 years
Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death
Kim Kardashian calls Valentino Garavani 'magical' as she mourns designer's death
Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos
Major blunder by Rihanna's bodyguard leaves singer in unexpected chaos
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement
Brooklyn Beckham publicly lashes out at David, Victoria with fiery statement

Popular News

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
28 minutes ago
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy

Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
an hour ago
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
2 hours ago