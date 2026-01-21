Sarwat Gilani encourages resilience to victims after tragic Karachi incident 

Sarwat Gilani has powerfully reacted to the devastating incident at Gul Plaza.
On Tuesday, January 21, the 43-year-old Pakistani model and film actress took to her Instagram account to release a video message after several livelihoods had been deeply affected by the fire that erupted in the decade-old building.
In the viral footage, Gilani urged her fans to virtually support the victims and find the shops online, which had recently been reduced to ashes.
"Gul Plaza was not just a building. It is decades of hard work, inherited livelihoods, small dreams turned into family legacies," the Biryani actress stated in her caption.
She continued, "What we witnessed was devastating—shops reduced to ashes, billions lost, and heartbreak beyond words. Even more painful is knowing that people are still trapped, and families are still waiting, praying, and hoping."
The Churails star also requested her fans to help her find as many online shops as possible that have been running their businesses online.
"A single order can help someone rebuild. A single share can keep a legacy alive. Let’s show them they are not alone," Gilani concluded her message.
This statement came after several Pakistani media celebrities came forward to pay tribute to the victims who lost their lives and businesses during the tragic incident that occurred in Karachi.
For those unaware, on January 17th, around 10:15 pm, a major fire broke out at the Gul Plaza shopping centre on Muhammad Ali Jinnah Road in Karachi, Pakistan.
The deadly firestorm spread rapidly through the multistory commercial building, resulting in 28 deaths, injuries and extensive damage.