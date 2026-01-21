Trending
Rani Mukerji makes explosive claim on women’s safety before 'Mardaani' release

'Mardaani 3' is slated to release on January 30, 2026

Rani Mukerji revealed in an exclusive interview that Mardaani was inspired by the anger following the Nirbhaya case, adding that little has changed for women’s safety since 2014.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama’s Hangout at St Xavier’s College, while promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 3, slated to release on January 30, 2026, the Hichki star responded to a question on representing women.

Rani addressed the Gen Z audience, noting, “Mardaani was born in 2014,” as she placed the franchise in context.

She said Mardaani was made after the heartwrenching Nirbhaya case, saying, “The first part... you all must be aware of the Nirbhaya case, which kind of shook the entire nation at that point of time. It was a very shocking incident,” she said.

Reflecting on the emotional aftermath, she added, “The sheer brutality of the case, the sheer audacity of which the crime was committed… it kind of shook us as a nation. As women, as girls, I think we were shocked. We were completely shattered.”

Rani went on to explain the motive behind the film, saying, “Mardaani was born out of the sheer rage and anger that we felt as a team—whether it was Aditya Chopra the producer, me as an actor, Pradeep Sarkar the director, Gopi Puthran the writer.”

Highlighting the concerns on women’s safety, the Hum Tum starlet said, “The conversation from 2014 to 2026 hasn’t changed. The safety of women is still spoken about. The audacity of such cases is still spoken about. The missing girls, the problems that we women face—it’s only increasing.”

She concluded, “We have to make girls aware. We have to be aware of ourselves. And that’s how the safety of the future and the present lies in our society.”

Mardaani’s third installment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30, 2026.

