Turkish star faces backlash after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in major event  

Turkish actress Hande Erçel has finally broken her silence on the backlash she received after meeting Shah Rukh Khan at a major event.
On January 17, Saturday, the 32-year-old Turkish television star attended the Joy Awards, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
During the event, Erçel had a chance to meet Bollywood's superstar. After the unexpected encounter, she was filming her friend Amina Khalil, his co-host at the event, in which she heard her referring to him as "uncle."
After this, the actress has been making headlines in India due to her harsh remarks on the country's mega star.
Later, a screengrab claimed that Erçel wrote on her Instagram stories, "Who is this uncle? I was just filming @aminakhalilofficial, I am not his fan!! Please stop spreading false information!!"
The screengrab said, "Shah Rukh Khan went to host Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A clip of Turkish actress Hande Erçel went viral, in which SRK was on stage. News was made that Hande is a fangirl of SRK, but she denied even knowing SRK and referred to him as uncle."
Notably, Hande Erçel responded to him with a simple, "This is fake," putting an end to it all.
Despite denying the claims, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor his representatives have responded to the comments .