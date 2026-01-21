Zakir Khan shocks with major career announcement: ‘I’m going’

Zakir Khan has left his fans emotional!
During a recent live show in Hyderabad of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour, the 38-year-old Indian comedian shocked fans by giving a major update about his future plans.
In a viral social media clip from the show, Zakir can be seen speaking to the audience, announcing that he is taking a “long, long break” from live stage performances.
He told the packed auditorium that the hiatus could last several years, most likely until 2028, 2029, or even 2030.
Sharing the reason behind his surprising decision, Zakir Khan noted that he is working on prioritizing his health and personal matters.
"I'm going on a long, long break till 2028, 2029, 2030 probably. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” he said in an emotional statement.
The comedian later took to his official Instagram account and announced that all his shows until June 20, 2026, would be a “celebration,” urging his fans to attend the upcoming performances.
He stated, “Every show is a celebration till 20th June. Mai bahut sheher nahi aa paunga, iss bar aap thoda takaluf utha kar aa jaiye (I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows). Thank you for all the love."
Notably, Zakir Khan is currently wrapping up the India leg of his tour before he travels to Dubai, Dublin and the United States to conclude the tour.