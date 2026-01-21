Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations

Hania Amir has finally addressed the swirling marriage rumours with Asim Azhar, setting the record straight for her fans.
Taking to Instagram comments section, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet responded to a comment of her fan saying, “Mere kayal sy Hanu ap ki shadi comment section ma ho Rahi hy @haniaheheofficial.”
Hania replied, “Jee yeh sach hai. (Yes, it is true.)”
Notably, the Ishqiya starlet's comment came amid her and Asim Azhar's recent social media posts spark fresh speculation about their marriage.
The rumors swirled after they posted pictures and reels on their Instagram accounts which fans believe are from the same Qawwali night event.
At the rumoured Qawwali event, Asim wore a white kurta with a black shawl, while Hania Amir dazzled in a black-and-gold saree.
Fans noticed Asim’s mother in a coordinated outfit, fueling speculation they attended together.
In recent weeks, both Hania and Asim have dropped multiple hints indicating a possible rekindling.
Prior to his 29th birthday, the Radd singer also shared a blurry photo in which Hania was seen.
The speculations came into the spotlight after Asim announced his split from his fiancée Meerub Ali.
Notably, the reports also suggested that the pair may tie the knot mid-to-late 2026, but neither Hania nor Asim has officially confirmed these reports.