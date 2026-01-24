Sunny Deol’s special tribute to Dharmendra in Border 2 wins hearts

Sunny Deol’s credit in Border 2 as “Dharmendra ji ka beta” has struck a chord with fans, who are calling it a heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor.
In a film, Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, the Gadar 2 star has been credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ (Dharmendra’s son) in the film’s opening credits.
Soon after the film was released the fans notice the touching tributed and took to social media account to express the love on Deol’s nod.
Sharing a picture of Dharmendra and Sunny, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team. Sunny Deol is introduced as "Dharmendra ka Beta" at the start of movie credits.
Another noted, “Highlight of #Border2 sunny deol introduced as Dharmendra ji ka beta.”
The third praised, “At the age of 68, #SunnyDeol ROARS like a lion. Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta is nailing it. (Well, that’s how he’s been introduced).” One fan even commented, “What a perfect tribute to Dharam ji. #Border2.”
To note, the veteran actor, Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, just days before his 90th birthday on December 8.
He was hospitalized at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital before that, but was sent home to recuperate.
Ikkis, his last film, hit theatres on January 1 following his passing.