  By Fatima Hassan
BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence as Bruno Mars unfollows her after Grammy snub

Rosé and Bruno Mars ignited feud rumours after their powerful performance on, 'APT' at 2026 Grammys

Rosé has seemingly set the record straight on Bruno Mars fallout after their powerful performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. 

A few days after the New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter hit the stage with her APT fellow singer at the 68th Annual awards gala, the BLACKPINK singer shared her heartfelt first experience alongside the Die With A Smile crooner. 

Sharing a carousel of images, Rosé penned a brief statement after performing at the Grammys for the first time. 

"Thank you to the @grammys Recording Academy for my first incredible Grammy experience. What a dream and honour to have been nominated in three amazing categories and perform amongst my idols and peers at my first ever Grammys!!!" she captioned her post. 

She reportedly shut down the fallout rumours with Bruno as she felt immense gratitude after opening the starry night with her superhit track, APT.

"To @brunomars for sharing my first Grammy night with me and for bringing out the inner rock chick in me. A literal dream," the 28-year-old singer added. 

Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park, concluded her post by thanking her entire team who worked endlessly hard with her, "And to my whole team for working so hard, dressing me up and making me feel like a doll all night. I loved every second of it." 

This statement by BLACKPINK's band member came after a media report suggested that Bruno Mars had unfollowed her following the 2026 Grammys. 

The Talking To The Moon singer reportedly unfollowed Rosé as their new song, APT, lost all six nominations despite being viral since its release last year. 

However, with the new social media post, Rosé has proved there is no possible beef between her and the six-time Grammy-winning musician. 

