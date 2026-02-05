Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war

Ranbir Kapoor said he “can’t wait” to return for Animal Park, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga hinting at an intense “war between the two brothers.”
While conversing at the screening of Animal in Japan, ahead of its release on February 13, the Rockstar actor and the Animal director spoke about their excitement on coming together again for the sequel.
Ranbir said, “I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character! Now there is another character.”
He went on to express, “Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1. Its very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas.”
Vanga also shared his views on the sequel, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will more animals as Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind it will be a war between the two brothers now, who look alike.”
He continued, “So I thought Animal Park will be right title. I will start the shoot mid 2027.”
Notably, Sandeep is currently busy with the shoot of 'Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead.
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a 1960s-set period drama co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, slated for release later this year.