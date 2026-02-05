Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have ignited a fan frenzy with their exciting update!
On Thursday, February 5, the legendary duo of Pakistani entertainment industry took to their respective official Instagram accounts to share major updates about their upcoming film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.
“Aag Lagay Basti Mein. Trailer releasing on Monday, 9th Feb 2026. In cinemas Eid Ul Fitr 2026,” read the poster.
In the posts, the two announced the trailer release date and shared the first official poster for their new film, featuring them in a fierce look.
The cover shows Fahad holding a rifle, appearing angry with hints of terror on his face, while Mahira stands beside him, looking confident, bold, and fearless as they both gaze in the same direction.
“WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE IS FIRE,” they captioned, continuing, “Presenting the first official poster of AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN. Witness the legendary duo Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan in a cinematic avatar like never before.”
Mahira and Fahad added, “But this is just the beginning... The full storm arrives with the TRAILER RELEASE on Monday, 9th Feb 2026! In cinemas this Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.”
Fans’ reactions:
Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan’s exciting updates sparked a buzz of anticipation among their fans, who flooded the comments expressing their thrill.
“Excited, wishing luck to the lady luck herself. @mahirahkhan,” wrote one.
Another stated, “@mustafafahad26 @mahirahkhan After Quaid e Azam zindabad another fire track.”
A third gushed, “This looks tooo good can't wait.”
Meanwhile, a fourth expressed their excitement, writing, “I’m so excited.”
Notably, Fahad Mustafa announced wrapping Aag Lagay Basti Mein production on December 25, 2025.