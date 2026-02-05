Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan drop first official poster and share release date for their new film ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ trailer

  • By Sidra Khan
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa share trailer release date for ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’

Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have ignited a fan frenzy with their exciting update!

On Thursday, February 5, the legendary duo of Pakistani entertainment industry took to their respective official Instagram accounts to share major updates about their upcoming film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

“Aag Lagay Basti Mein. Trailer releasing on Monday, 9th Feb 2026. In cinemas Eid Ul Fitr 2026,” read the poster.

In the posts, the two announced the trailer release date and shared the first official poster for their new film, featuring them in a fierce look.

The cover shows Fahad holding a rifle, appearing angry with hints of terror on his face, while Mahira stands beside him, looking confident, bold, and fearless as they both gaze in the same direction.

“WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE IS FIRE,” they captioned, continuing, “Presenting the first official poster of AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN. Witness the legendary duo Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan in a cinematic avatar like never before.”

Mahira and Fahad added, “But this is just the beginning... The full storm arrives with the TRAILER RELEASE on Monday, 9th Feb 2026! In cinemas this Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.”

Fans’ reactions:

Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan’s exciting updates sparked a buzz of anticipation among their fans, who flooded the comments expressing their thrill.

“Excited, wishing luck to the lady luck herself. @mahirahkhan,” wrote one.

Another stated, “@mustafafahad26 @mahirahkhan After Quaid e Azam zindabad another fire track.”

A third gushed, “This looks tooo good can't wait.”

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed their excitement, writing, “I’m so excited.”

Notably, Fahad Mustafa announced wrapping Aag Lagay Basti Mein production on December 25, 2025.

'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support
'ALBM' trailer release date revealed: Fawad Khan, Yasir Hussain share support
Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files
Anurag Kashyap reacts to his name appearing in Epstein files
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content
Vivek Oberoi takes legal action in Delhi over AI-generated content
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas post wedding highlights of Asim Raza’s daughter
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement for 'Animal Park' as director hints at brotherly war
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand
Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand
Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day
Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day

Popular News

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know

Nintendo Direct February 2026 Partner Showcase: Everything you need to know
12 minutes ago
Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold

Bitcoin price faces major drop as investors shift focus to gold
an hour ago
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively leaked texts deepen sour bond
an hour ago