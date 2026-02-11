News
Olympics biathlete makes shocking cheating confession after winning medal

Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid takes bronze after finishing third in biathlon

Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed in a live television interview to cheating on his girlfriend, moments after winning a bronze medal.

According to Sky News, Laegreid finished in third place in the biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, and then broke down in tears at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

The Norwegian told fans he already "had a gold medal" up until last week, but squandered it by being unfaithful.

Speaking to Norwegian state broadcaster NRK in his native language, just moments after finishing his biathlon, he said, "There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life."

The 28-year-old then issued a heartfelt plea but stopped short of naming the woman.

"I had a gold medal in my life, and there are probably many who look at me with different eyes, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has taken a slightly different place [in my life] the last few days. I wish I could share it with her," he added.

Laegreid came third in the men's Olympic 20km individual biathlon race in northern Italy. His fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn took gold while France's Eric Perrot claimed the silver.

