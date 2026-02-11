News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career

Verstappen credits Red Bull for saving him from becoming ‘a frustrated driver’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career
Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career

Max Verstappen has revealed Red Bull’s role in making him a “satisfied driver” instead of the “frustrated” one.

According to RacingNews365, the Dutchman has been involved in GT racing for quite some time, he even founded the Verstappen.com Racing team that competed in GT3, rallying and virtual racing events.

The four-time world champion took part in the Nordschleife event last year and won it with his teammate Chris Lulham.

Ahead of beginning the 2026 Formula One season, the racing driver opened up about his team, Red Bull, and support in all his non-F1 projects that helps him to remain contented.

Verstappen told Viaplay, “Of course I talked to Red Bull about my ideas, and they were very open about it. At the end of the day, as a team, you want to have a satisfied driver and not a frustrated driver. And this is what keeps me satisfied.”

“At the moment, I don't have the time to build the GT team all by myself, which is why we have chosen to have our formation run by existing teams, Emil Frey Racing and 2 Seas Motorsport. I keep myself busy with other passion projects. Your own racing career is not forever, so a few years ago the idea of setting up your own team was born,” he added.

The 28-year-old explained that he loves racing and driving different cars, which was already turning into a virtual racing world. After enjoying that experience, he decided to set up something, and that was how Verstappen.com Racing was born.

Furthermore, Verstappen, who has won 71 Grand Prix in eleven seasons, is expected to take part in the Nürburgring 24 Hours this year.

Olympics biathlete makes shocking cheating confession after winning medal
Olympics biathlete makes shocking cheating confession after winning medal
Campbell Hatton, cousins to honour Ricky Hatton in Dubai boxing event
Campbell Hatton, cousins to honour Ricky Hatton in Dubai boxing event
Riot Games downsizes 2XKO team, affecting 80 workers
Riot Games downsizes 2XKO team, affecting 80 workers
Mohammed Salah in talks with Al-Ittihad amid Liverpool frustrations?
Mohammed Salah in talks with Al-Ittihad amid Liverpool frustrations?
Ben Ogden ends 50-year US cross-country medal drought with silver
Ben Ogden ends 50-year US cross-country medal drought with silver
Most watched Super Bowl halftime shows after Bad Bunny's records smashing performance
Most watched Super Bowl halftime shows after Bad Bunny's records smashing performance
Stephen Curry breaks silence on skipping All-Star Game with LeBron James
Stephen Curry breaks silence on skipping All-Star Game with LeBron James
Tom Brady clashes with Trump over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
Tom Brady clashes with Trump over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show
Lewis Hamilton shares message of 'love' after hard launching Kim Kardashian romance
Lewis Hamilton shares message of 'love' after hard launching Kim Kardashian romance
Pakistan set to face India in T20 World Cup after boycott reversal
Pakistan set to face India in T20 World Cup after boycott reversal
McLaren unveils 2026 F1 car MCL40 ahead of Bahrain pre-season test
McLaren unveils 2026 F1 car MCL40 ahead of Bahrain pre-season test
Lewis Hamilton makes first post after major public appearance with Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton makes first post after major public appearance with Kim Kardashian

Popular News

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis

King Charles expresses sadness for skipping milestone event amid Andrew crisis
2 hours ago
Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career

Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career
48 minutes ago
Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash

Saba Qamar cryptic post earns Ken Doll praise after Karachi comment backlash
3 hours ago