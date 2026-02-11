Max Verstappen opens up on Red Bull’s role in his growing GT racing career

Max Verstappen has revealed Red Bull’s role in making him a “satisfied driver” instead of the “frustrated” one.
According to RacingNews365, the Dutchman has been involved in GT racing for quite some time, he even founded the Verstappen.com Racing team that competed in GT3, rallying and virtual racing events.
The four-time world champion took part in the Nordschleife event last year and won it with his teammate Chris Lulham.
Ahead of beginning the 2026 Formula One season, the racing driver opened up about his team, Red Bull, and support in all his non-F1 projects that helps him to remain contented.
Verstappen told Viaplay, “Of course I talked to Red Bull about my ideas, and they were very open about it. At the end of the day, as a team, you want to have a satisfied driver and not a frustrated driver. And this is what keeps me satisfied.”
“At the moment, I don't have the time to build the GT team all by myself, which is why we have chosen to have our formation run by existing teams, Emil Frey Racing and 2 Seas Motorsport. I keep myself busy with other passion projects. Your own racing career is not forever, so a few years ago the idea of setting up your own team was born,” he added.
The 28-year-old explained that he loves racing and driving different cars, which was already turning into a virtual racing world. After enjoying that experience, he decided to set up something, and that was how Verstappen.com Racing was born.
Furthermore, Verstappen, who has won 71 Grand Prix in eleven seasons, is expected to take part in the Nürburgring 24 Hours this year.