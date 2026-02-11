News
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Norwegian Olympian's ex breaks silence after public affair confession

Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal during the biathlete event

  • By Hania Jamil
Norwegian Olympian's ex breaks silence after public affair confession

Winter Olympic medallist Sturla Holm Laegreid took the internet by storm after he confessed to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal in the men's individual 20 km race.

In his post-race interview with Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, the biathlete shocked everyone after he revealed that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend, who he described as "the love of my life".

A tearful Laegreid shared that he cheated on his six-month girlfriend three months ago and that he told her about the "mistake of my life" a week ago.

Laegreid's girlfriend, who remained anonymous, told the Norwegian outlet, "It's hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world."

"I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this," she noted.

She also expressed gratitude to her family and friends for their support and "to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathised, without knowing who I am."

Besides the Norwegian biathlete's bronze medal, his fellow countryman Johan-Olav Botn secured gold, and France's Eric Perrot took silver.

