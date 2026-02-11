Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham head coach after eight months

Thomas Frank has been dismissed by Tottenham as the head coach after the team lost to Newcastle United on Tuesday.
The home defeat left Spurs 16th in the Premier League, five points above the relegation zone.
Frank, who was appointed in June on a three-year contract to succeed Ange Postecoglou, is leaving after eight games without a win in the league.
Moreover, Tuesday's game was Tottenham's seventh league defeat at home in the Premier League this season, and they have won only two of their 13 league games in their own field.
Danish national team coach Brian Riemer reacted to the sacking news, sharing that Tottenham's problems go beyond Thomas Frank.
Brian worked along with Thomas as an assistant coach at Brentford and said he feels sorry for his old colleague, who was sacked at Tottenham on Wednesday, February 11, following a string of very disappointing results.
"It's always sad to see a good friend get fired. Because there's no doubt that Thomas is a very capable coach," said the Danish coach.
Expressing respect for his colleague, he added, "Now he appears as the scapegoat, and that's sad. When I look at Tottenham, the club has had big structural problems for a long time. Something that goes back much further than before Thomas joined the club last summer."
Tottenham is scheduled to play their next game against London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, February 22, at 17.30 CET, and it remains uncertain who will replace Thomas Frank as the new coach.