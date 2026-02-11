Novak Djokovic withdraws from Qatar Open citing fatigue

News
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

The Serbian tennis star was set to make his first appearance after the Australian Open final in Doha, Qatar

  • By Hania Jamil
Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the upcoming Qatar Open in Doha due to fatigue following an intense tournament in Australia.

On Wednesday, February 11, the tournament organisers shared that the Serbian player will not be taking part in the ATP 500 event in Doha due to "strong fatigue".

The announcement came just 10 days after Djokovic failed to secure his 25th Grand Slam title, losing to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.

With Djokovic skipping the tournament, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to be the top two seeds in Doha and will be competing for the first time since the season's opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to make his first appearance in court after the Australian Open in March at the Indian Wells Masters 1000.

Notably, due to his sponsorship commitments, Djokovic usually attends the Doha event and has also won the title in 2016 and 2017.

However, last year, he crashed out in the opening round against Matteo Berrettini.

