Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy

Saba Qamar appears unbothered by her remarks about living in Karachi, as she feels touched in new confession.
The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram Story during the wee hours of Sunday, February 15, and posted an adorable handwritten letter by her acquittance Sana Zara Wajid.
The Kamli actress captioned the post, which featured a letter along with a bouquet, and wrote, “Dearest Sana Zara Wajid. Thank you for such a beautiful and heartfelt message. Your words truly touched my heart.”
Qamar went on to write, "On a day, that celebrates love, I'm grateful for people like you who remind me of its deeper meaning kindness, courage, growth, and sincerity.”
In the end, the i performer posted, “May we both continue to build lives that feel balanced, bold, and beautifully intentional. Lots of love to you too.”
The letter the Cheekh actress posted read that in a day that celebrates love, may we chase it in all its forms, friendships, passion, purpose, and self-respect.
The letter added that it is a day which is meant to be filled with meaningful moments, exciting new chapters, and lessons that strengthen rather than shatter.
Moreover, the letter, written for Qamar, also added may confidence grow stronger than doubt, and gratitude louder than fear.
“Here's to building a life that feels balanced, bold, and beautifully intentional,” the letter ended, with “with lots of love” and wish of “Happy Valentines Day”.
The post comes few days after Saba Qamar sparked backlash over her comments about Karachi, in which, she said, “The city is not dirty, people's minds are dirty.”