News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Trending

Saba Qamar feels 'touched' amid Karachi remarks controversy

Saba Qamar has been facing backlash after sparking controversy with her comments about Karachi

  • By Salima Bhutto
Saba Qamar has been facing backlash after sparking controversy with her comments about Karachi
Saba Qamar has been facing backlash after sparking controversy with her comments about Karachi

Saba Qamar appears unbothered by her remarks about living in Karachi, as she feels touched in new confession.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram Story during the wee hours of Sunday, February 15, and posted an adorable handwritten letter by her acquittance Sana Zara Wajid.

The Kamli actress captioned the post, which featured a letter along with a bouquet, and wrote, “Dearest Sana Zara Wajid. Thank you for such a beautiful and heartfelt message. Your words truly touched my heart.”

Saba Qamar has been facing backlash after sparking controversy with her comments about Karachi
Saba Qamar has been facing backlash after sparking controversy with her comments about Karachi

Qamar went on to write, "On a day, that celebrates love, I'm grateful for people like you who remind me of its deeper meaning kindness, courage, growth, and sincerity.”

In the end, the i performer posted, “May we both continue to build lives that feel balanced, bold, and beautifully intentional. Lots of love to you too.”

The letter the Cheekh actress posted read that in a day that celebrates love, may we chase it in all its forms, friendships, passion, purpose, and self-respect.

The letter added that it is a day which is meant to be filled with meaningful moments, exciting new chapters, and lessons that strengthen rather than shatter.

Moreover, the letter, written for Qamar, also added may confidence grow stronger than doubt, and gratitude louder than fear.

“Here's to building a life that feels balanced, bold, and beautifully intentional,” the letter ended, with “with lots of love” and wish of “Happy Valentines Day”.

The post comes few days after Saba Qamar sparked backlash over her comments about Karachi, in which, she said, “The city is not dirty, people's minds are dirty.”

Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave fans buzzing again with subtle Valentine's Day nod
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha shares heartfelt Valentine's wish to husband Zaheer Iqbal
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates major career milestone after praising Ranveer Singh
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
'Laila Majnu' creators reunite to expand universe with 'Heer Ranjha'
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Bollywood celebrity couples marking their first Valentine's Day 2026
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Wahaj Ali shares heartwarming father-daughter moment in mountains
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Maya Ali speaks out with emotional 'humanity and justice' message
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Hania Aamir drops meme after fake wedding video prank with Asim Azhar
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Shahid Kapoor opens up about major surgery after risky 'O Romeo' action scene
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet Valentine wish for Saif Ali Khan: ‘Always us’
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty hit by new mafia threats

Popular News

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island

Jeffrey Epstein survivor reveals horrifying details of abuse on private island
an hour ago
Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?

Which peanut butter brands are being recalled by FDA in US and why?
2 hours ago
Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star

Hudson Williams takes romance public in Valentine's Day post with sweet nod to co-star
2 hours ago