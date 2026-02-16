Anil Kapoor opens up about how insecurity keeps him motivated

Anil Kapoor has credited his boundless energy to “insecurity,” explaining that his drive comes from a desire to keep delivering great work.
While conversing with Screen, the Animal star was asked about how he still manages to keep himself so charged at the age of 69, Anil said, “I feel it is my insecurity. I feel that I want to work. And kaam mein agar meri energy nazar aati he, if i have to look after myself... ultimately the reason is that I want to be there. I want to be relevant, I want to work. That is very important for me. So that energy comes because of that.”
He went on to say, “It is not that I am faking it, my main motivation is ki mujhe achcha kaam karna hain. The director should feel happy. I have to do my best, whatever my capacity is. Woh energy lagti he but it is my passion. Shayad mujhe lagta he ki I am not good enough and mujhe aisa lagta he ki there are better people and I have so much to learn so I need the fitness and the energy to become better and better.”
Anil Kapoor was last seen in War 2 and will next star in the action drama Subedaar, alongside Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh.