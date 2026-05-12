Ranveer Singh to play Lord Shiva in 'The Immortals of Meluha' after 'Dhurandhar' success?

Ranveer Singh will not be playing Lord Shiva in an adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha, with author Amish Tripathi denying reports that the actor has acquired rights to the book series.
Following the success of Dhurandhar, speculation grew that the Bollywood star would portray Lord Shiva in an adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha, but author Tripathi has dismissed the reports, confirming the actor is not attached to the project.
Earlier reports in Pinkvilla claimed that Singh had acquired the rights to The Immortals of Meluha under his banner Maa Kasam Film and was collaborating with Birla Studios on a planned trilogy adaptation.
Amish denied all these claims and told Variety India, “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Of course, I have huge respect for Ranveer, and am a big fan of his. But this news is not true.”
Over the years, multiple filmmakers have picked up rights to The Immortals of Meluha, but none of the planned adaptations have moved forward.
Notably, Karan Johar acquired the rights in 2014 before the project was shelved, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also linked to a version that never materialised.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was supposed to star in Don 3, but he had a bitter split with Farhan Akhtar following creative differences and a reportedly messy dispute.