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Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekha claps back at body-shaming trolls: ‘Be a little kind’

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao welcomed their first child in November 2025

Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekha claps back at body-shaming trolls: ‘Be a little kind’
Rajkummar Rao wife Patralekha claps back at body-shaming trolls: ‘Be a little kind’

Patralekhaa seemingly had enough with Indian media targeting her for gaining weight.

The actress-producer, who welcomed a baby with husband Rajkummar Rao in November 2025, bashed slammed social media pages for targeting her body.

Taking to Instagram Story on Friday, April 17, the CityLights actress requested paparazzi to show empathy and kindness instead of passing judgment.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao welcomed their first child in November 2025
Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao welcomed their first child in November 2025

The 36-years-old actress began, “Pap pages! What's happened to me!? is that I have just given birth!”

She continued her ranting, "Yes I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all.”

According to the Wild Wild Punjab performer, she has not not sat and eaten a mountain.

She added that she just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously which are not easy jobs.

“If I could / would not be this way,” said Patralekhaa, whose real name is Anwita Paul, adding that but that's how her body has reacted to pregnancy.

In the end, the entertainer wrote, “For God's sake please learn to be a little kind.”

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao, who got married in 2021 after dating for over a decade since 2010, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Parvati Paul Rao last year on November 15.

On the professional front, the couple joined hands on Netflix’s recently released movie, Toaster.

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