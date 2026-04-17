Kangana Ranaut finally clears air on infamous Karan Johar feud: 'Just superficial'

Kangana Ranaut finally addressed her long-standing infamous feud with Karan Johar.
The two have been on a rocky term since 2017 when Ranaut called Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism” during her appearance on Koffee With Karan.
Now, years after the episode, the 40-year-old actress while speaking to ANI revealed that she has made peace with him.
“I don’t think Karan Johar is a bad person,” said Ranaut, adding, “You know, I think he’s very proudly just superficial, flaky and flashy. He likes that.”
The Tanu Weds Manu actress went on to say that the 53-year-old filmmaker is very proud of that.
“It is just that he has this attitude, ‘You can’t sit with us.’ So I don’t think I have a problem with Karan Johar,” added Ranaut.
At the time of their feud, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham filmmaker hit back at the Queen actress’ claim, accusing her of playing the victim card, adding that he is done with it.
For Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar clearly told Mumbai Mirror, “I am DONE! You cannot be this victim at every given point of time who has a sad story to tell about how you’ve been terrorised by the bad world of the industry leave it.”