Farah Khan reacts as Oscars spotlights SRK’s iconic ‘Om Shanti Om’ scene

Farah Khan is on cloud nine as her masterpiece movie is finally receiving the due credit at the Academy after 18 years.
On Thursday, April 16, the official Instagram account of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences sparked a buzz online by sharing a clip from the Indian director’s 2007 rom-com film, Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan.
The clip features SRK’s iconic winning speech from the movie, where he delivers powerful words about destiny – a scene that left the audiences sobbing.
“One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss,” read the caption.
It added, “Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007. Directed by Farah Khan. Written by Farah Khan, Mushtaq Shiekh and Mayur Puri. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher.”
The news soon reached Om Shanti Om’s talented director Farah Khan, who re-shared the post on her official Instagram Stories to express her feelings over the significant milestone.
“I want to thank The Academy @theacademy,” she wrote.
Tagging the film’s leading actor Shah Rukh Khan and dialogues writer Mayur Puri, the Main Hoon Na director added, “@iamsrk @mayurpuri N all those who forwarded this post to me (folded hands emoji).”
She also penned the Veer Zaara actor’s iconic dialogue from the movie, “#pictureabhibaakihainmeredost.”
The Academy’s heartwarming gesture sparked excitement among fans, who suggested to the organization that it’s not late to award Om Shanti Om an Oscar.
Om Shanti Om, released on November 9, 2007, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher.