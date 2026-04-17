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Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan confirm marriage in official announcement, release photos

Ramsha Khan and Khushhal Khan release exclusive photos of their intimate wedding

Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan confirm marriage in official announcement, release photos
Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan confirm marriage in official announcement, release photos

Congratulations are in order for Khushhal Khan and Ramsha Khan as they confirm marriage in first official statement.

After creating quite a buzz around their nuptial, Khushhal and Ramsha have finally offered fans exclusive glimpses into their very private wedding in a joint Instagram post shared on Friday, April 17.

Alongside a slew of adorable photos, which did not feature  their faces, Khushhal penned a heartfelt caption expressing their mutual feelings on this new chapter.

"BISMILLAH, With full hearts, we’re so happy to share that we’re married, ALHAMDULILAH," read the caption.

It continued, "We feel incredibly grateful to be stepping into this new chapter together."

The couple further penned, "To everyone who has supported us and shown us love along the way, thank you. It truly means more than we can put into words."

"As we celebrate this moment, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy," they added.

Before concluding the statement, Khushhal extended his gratitude noting, "Thank you for being part of our journey and for always sending us so much love JAZAKALLAH."

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