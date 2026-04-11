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Kajol overwhelmed as Shah Rukh Khan's 90s film 'DDLJ' earns big nod

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was initially released in October 1995 across India

Kajol overwhelmed as Shah Rukh Khans 90s film DDLJ earns big nod
Kajol overwhelmed as Shah Rukh Khan's 90s film 'DDLJ' earns big nod  

Kajol has reacted after her iconic film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, earned major nods on international levels.  

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star turned to her official X account to react after it was featured on The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' latest post. 

In the viral post, which was launched on the official X account, the romance-drama film was listed in a ranking of favourite romance films involving travel.

The Academy took to X and shared stills from films like You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, Eat Pray Love and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, adding in the caption, "What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?"

P.C. Via X
P.C. Via X  

Now, breaking her silence to the Oscars' huge nod, the Indian actress, who is married to Bollywood’s superstar Ajay Devgn, replied to the post and wrote, "I vote for DDLJ." 

The Academy is the body that governs the Oscars (formally known as The Academy Awards) and frequently gives shoutouts to international films, including many from India, on social media. 

For those unaware, the Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starring film, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, premiered on October 20, 1995, and ruled hearts for several years. 

On a professional front, Kajol last appeared in the mythological horror film Maa, which was released theatrically on June 27, 2025.   

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