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Aamir Khan recalls emotional breakdown after separation from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta tied the knot in 1986 and they separated in 2002

Aamir Khan recalls emotional breakdown after separation from Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan recalls emotional breakdown after separation from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan has opened up about a difficult phase in his life, revealing that he turned to alcohol after his first wife Reena Dutta left their home.

While conversing on an episode of Duologue with Barun Das, the 3 Idiots star revealed that following his divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta, he turned to alcohol and drank almost every night for nearly one and a half years.

“I was a teetotaller until I went through my first divorce with Reena. And then, on the first day when she left with the kids and I was alone at home, I couldn’t handle my emotions at that time,” Aamir said.

He went on to share, “I had never, I used to never drink alcohol. I had drunk once or twice for a couple of scenes, but that was only because I had to drink for the scene. I mean, I was not into alcohol at all.”

The Don 3 actor continued, “That night, I had alcohol at home to serve guests and all that, so I started drinking. And for the next one and a half years, I drank almost a bottle a night. Now that’s really extreme, from a person who was a teetotaller to someone who consumes a bottle a night is very extreme.”

To note, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were neighbours before marrying in 1986, with Reena even appearing briefly in his debut film.

They separated in 2002 and share two children, Junaid and Ira.

Aamir later married director Kiran Rao in 2005, and they separated in 2021 while continuing to co-parent their son, Azad.

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