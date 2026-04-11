News
News

Karan Johar builds buzz with 'TDWP 2' stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in new interview

The Indian filmmaker sets internet buzzing as he shares frame with 'Devil Wears Prada 2 ' actresses Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep

Karan Johar builds buzz with TDWP 2 stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in new interview
Karan Johar builds buzz with 'TDWP 2' stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in new interview

The hype has intensified as Bollywood and Hollywood collide!

In a thrilling new update, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has joined forces with American actress Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for an exciting interview ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 release.

As the international promotional tour for the upcoming comedy drama film is going strong in Tokyo, Japan, the Hollywood icons met with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director to generate massive buzz before the premiere.

In a clip shared by 20th Century India, Hathaway can be seen asking Johar, "But do you judge their shoes?"

After a brief pause, the director replied, "All the time!" prompting The Princess Diaries actress burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Streep observed Johar's Prada shoes, giving a verdict, “You have the perfect shoes on today!”

It is worth mentioning that Karan Johar is known in the entertainment industry for his fashion and celebrity connections, making him the perfect choice to build the hype surrounding the upcoming movie.

Witnessing the trio join forces to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2, fans couldn't keep themselves calm and immediately swarmed the comments, expressing their thrill.

"Excited to watch," exclaimed a first, while another demanded, "OMG!!! Obsessed!!!!! Release this interview!!!!"

A third commented, "Omygod he should've been in the movie."

"Omg all of them are icons," gushed one more.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date:

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.

Kajol overwhelmed as Shah Rukh Khan's 90s film 'DDLJ' earns big nod
Kajol overwhelmed as Shah Rukh Khan's 90s film 'DDLJ' earns big nod
Why Shah Rukh Khan walked away from 'Jailer 2' as Pawan Kalyan steps in
Why Shah Rukh Khan walked away from 'Jailer 2' as Pawan Kalyan steps in
'Jab We Met 2', 'Tamasha 2' happening? Director Imtiaz Ali finally shares big update
'Jab We Met 2', 'Tamasha 2' happening? Director Imtiaz Ali finally shares big update
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal controversial 'Dhurandhar 2' remark
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal controversial 'Dhurandhar 2' remark
'Dhurandhar 2' song ‘Rang De Lal’ controversy takes unexpected twist
'Dhurandhar 2' song ‘Rang De Lal’ controversy takes unexpected twist
Aamir Khan recalls emotional breakdown after separation from Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan recalls emotional breakdown after separation from Reena Dutta
Britney Spears slams 'unrealistic expectations' amid Madonna's collab offer
Britney Spears slams 'unrealistic expectations' amid Madonna's collab offer
Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood pays emotional tribute to Anant Ambani
Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood pays emotional tribute to Anant Ambani
Fahad Mustafa drops release date for Pakistan's first zombie thriller 'Zombeid'
Fahad Mustafa drops release date for Pakistan's first zombie thriller 'Zombeid'
Truth behind viral Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh video revealed: Where was it filmed?
Truth behind viral Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh video revealed: Where was it filmed?
Anil Kapoor hints at '24' release in cryptic warning to top streaming platform
Anil Kapoor hints at '24' release in cryptic warning to top streaming platform
Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz
Kubra Khan receives praises for ‘Doctor Bahu’ amid pregnancy buzz

Popular News

Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad

Russia urges restraint as US-Iran peace talks begin in Islamabad
3 minutes ago
WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers

WhatsApp to allow users see status updates from unknown numbers
50 minutes ago
Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut

Mason Howell reflections: Thomasville teen makes emotional 2026 Masters debut
2 hours ago