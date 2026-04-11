Karan Johar builds buzz with 'TDWP 2' stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep in new interview

The hype has intensified as Bollywood and Hollywood collide!
In a thrilling new update, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has joined forces with American actress Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for an exciting interview ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 release.
As the international promotional tour for the upcoming comedy drama film is going strong in Tokyo, Japan, the Hollywood icons met with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director to generate massive buzz before the premiere.
In a clip shared by 20th Century India, Hathaway can be seen asking Johar, "But do you judge their shoes?"
After a brief pause, the director replied, "All the time!" prompting The Princess Diaries actress burst into laughter.
Meanwhile, Streep observed Johar's Prada shoes, giving a verdict, “You have the perfect shoes on today!”
It is worth mentioning that Karan Johar is known in the entertainment industry for his fashion and celebrity connections, making him the perfect choice to build the hype surrounding the upcoming movie.
Witnessing the trio join forces to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2, fans couldn't keep themselves calm and immediately swarmed the comments, expressing their thrill.
"Excited to watch," exclaimed a first, while another demanded, "OMG!!! Obsessed!!!!! Release this interview!!!!"
A third commented, "Omygod he should've been in the movie."
"Omg all of them are icons," gushed one more.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date:
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.