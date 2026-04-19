Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol's 'Lahore 1947' to under go title change

Sunny Deol-led upcoming Independence Day movie, Lahore 1947, might undergo a name change.
Produced by Aamir Khan, reports indicate that the film will now be titled "Batwara 1947".
The film is slated to release during Independence Day week this year and explores the partition between India and Pakistan.
In a recent report, it has been speculated that the makers are considering renaming the film from Lahore 1947 to Batwara 1947.
Based on the play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai by Asghar Wajahat, the new title could help audiences better understand the film's story.
A source told Bollywood Hungama that while the filmmakers prefer the new name, all stakeholders need to agree before the change is officially announced.
The title could be changed in the coming weeks as the film approaches its release date.
Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is adapted from Wajahat's 1989 play and is eyeing a theatrical release scheduled for August 13.
Lahore 1947 also marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. Alongside the Border actor, the film features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
Producer Aamir is also rumoured to have a supporting role.
Based on Wajahat's play, the story follows a Muslim family from Lucknow that moves to Lahore during the Partition, where they are given a haveli abandoned by a Hindu family.
However, they discover that an old Hindu matriarch still resides at the Haveli and refuses to leave her ancestral home.