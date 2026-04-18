Rajkummar Rao announces major career decision after 'Toaster' fails to impress fans

Rajkummar Rao is taking a huge decision for his career.
During his interview with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle on The Right Angle show, the Stree star reflected on his life after welcoming his first baby with his wife, Patralekha.
Rao and his wife announced the birth of their first child, daughter Parvati, in November 2025.
Speaking to the host, the Bhool Chuk Maaf star opened up about the joy his baby girl has added into his and Patralekha's lives.
Expressing that life has been "so beautiful" ever since their welcomed their daughter, Rajkummar Rao said, “Whenever somebody talks to me about Parvati, there’s this big smile that is there on my face. One of my co-actors asked me once 'What’s your daughter’s name?' I said, 'Parvati.'"
The actor continued, "He was like 'Have you noticed how our faces change when we talk about our kids?' I was like, 'I didn’t notice!' Everything has changed.”
Sharing about his big career decision, the Indian film star revealed that he will now do only two projects a year in order to spend as much time as he can with his family.
“Whatever time I can, I just give her, I want to do that. I took a five month break after she was born. Then I got back to shoot for Dada. It was surreal to leave her alone after five months and go to shoot. It was tough. I want to be with her 24/7. I just want to see her growing up into this beautiful girl one day," he noted.
Rao stated, “And even softer in life. I have decided now I am going to do way less work than what I was doing earlier. I’m going to try and do only two films a year. Now I am being very careful about the kind of films I do. I just want to really push myself and make Parvathy, along with my mother and Patralekhaa, proud.”
Rajkummar Rao's major decision comes after his recently released Netflix film Toaster failed to impress fans, with critics describing it as "dull constructed slop," as per Indian Express.