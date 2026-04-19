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Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce surprise second pregnancy with adorable post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reveal second pregnancy in surprise post  

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's family is growing!

Bollywood's power couple turned to their Instagram accounts to officially announce their second pregnancy with the adorable surprise post on Sunday, April 19. 

In a joint post, Deepika and Ranveer released a sweet photo of their only daughter as she holds a pregnancy test kit showing positive. 

However, the two remain out of the photo frame as the cutest post only featured their daughter, Dua, whom they welcomed in September 2024. 

Notably, it remains undisclosed when they will welcome their second pregnancy. 

Fans reaction over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pregnancy reveal: 

The news quickly garnered fans' attention, as several fans rushed to the comment section to express their heartfelt wishes for the couple.

Popular Indian actress, who is married to Raghav Chadha, commented, "Congratulations."

"Baby No.2 is coming," another said.

While a third guessed whether they are again set to welcome a baby girl, as one user said, "Is that mini -Deepika again?"

For those unaware, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

The pair announced the birth of their first child, Dua, in September 2024, as they introduced her to the world during Diwali, sharing her name and a glimpse of their family life. 

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