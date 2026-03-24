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  • By Hania Jamil
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Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos spark speculation

Badshah has sparked wedding buzz after Isha Rikhi's mother shared a series of wedding media on her Instagram

  • By Hania Jamil
Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos spark speculation
Did Badshah marry Isha Rikhi? Viral wedding photos spark speculation 

Badshah might have just tied the knot with a Punjabi actress, Isha Rikhi, causing the internet to lose its mind. 

Speculations began after Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a low-key wedding ceremony.

The clicks showed the two exchanging garlands, the varmala ceremony, signalling their union.

In the snaps, Badshah could be seen rocking an olive-green kurta with a golden saafa, while Rikhi stunned in a traditional red shalwaar kameez. The caption of the social media post read, "God bless you," accompanied by folded hands and heart emojis.


While the internet has declared that the wedding has taken place, Badshah and Rikhi have not confirmed the speculations.

Another video on the internet showed the couple performing pheras, a key Hindu wedding ritual. 

In one of the photographs, Isha could be seen with sindoor on her forehead, suggesting that some of the clicks might be from post-wedding ceremonies.

Moreover, the social media move came amid Badshah's controversy linked to his Haryanvi track Tateeree.

The couple have been romantically linked for nearly four years, and according to various reports, they met through mutual friends at a party and gradually built a relationship away from the public eye.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The two parted ways in 2020.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi debuted in Punjabi cinema with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, which also featured Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She later made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

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