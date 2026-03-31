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Inside Bhumi Pednekar's tough weight loss journey: 'It's exhausting'

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star makes high-profile appearance at International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD)

Inside Bhumi Pednekars tough weight loss journey: Its exhausting
Inside Bhumi Pednekar's tough weight loss journey: 'It's exhausting' 

Bhumi Pednekar has finally addressed her frequent weight loss transition.

The Badhaai Do actress made a high-profile appearance at the 2026 International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD), where she candidly spoke about her tough journey. 

Bhumi, who will now prioritise her health over the acting challenge, said, "I think the biggest thing is that you should not stay relevant."

"You should just stay true to your craft, because relevance is very short-lived. And it’s exhausting. How long will you keep staying relevant? What’s important is finding what your true talent is," the popular Indian actress noted.

The Bhakshak actress further stressed the importance of realising the worth of an artist and shared how important it is to practice the craft.

"I was doing this for many years, where I was increasing my weight, reducing it. Now I have reduced it a little, because as a woman, as your age increases, your body’s ability to take that weight gain and weight loss reduces," Bhumi noted.

For those unaware, Bhumi Pednekar has been under the spotlight for her weight fluctuations and has been widely discussed over the years due to her weight loss and gain.

She initially stunned fans and media with her unrecognizable transformation in the 2015 romance-comedy film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she gained approximately 30 kgs. 

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