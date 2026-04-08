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Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West UK ban, reveals her 'biggest fear'

Kim Kardashian breaks silence over ex Kanye West's ban from UK followed by Wireless cancellation

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West UK ban, reveals her biggest fear
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West UK ban, reveals her 'biggest fear'

Kim Kardashian's reaction over ex-husband Kanye West's UK ban controversy comes to light.

The SKIMS founder - who shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the Bully singer is reportedly "heartbroken" over Kanye's new public humiliation.

In a shocking turn of events on Tuesday, April 7, Ye was blocked from entering the UK, where he was supposed to headline the Wireless music festival.

He faced the banned over his anti-Semitic rhetoric and pro-Nazi comments in the past.

Now reacting to the whole situation, Kim believes that it will largely impact the future of her kids - who dearly love their dad and it "won't change."

"This isn’t just about Kanye," a source told Rob Shuter, adding, "This is about the children — their future, and how this follows them."

The insider went on to explain, "At some point, they’ll understand their dad is banned from a country,"

"That’s a lot for any child to carry," they added.

According to the source, Kim is "trying to protect them from as much pain as possible, however, she also understands the situation."

Revealing the Kardashians star's main focus after Kanye's recent setback, the insider added, "Her biggest fear is that they’ll be punished for something their dad did, that they’ll carry this unfairly."

Kim Kardashian - who is now dating F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was married to Kanye from 2014 till their 2022 divorce.

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