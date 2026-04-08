Offset shooting: Police make shocking revelations about Lil Tjay involvement

Offset shooting case takes new turn after the police made shocking claims related to the case.
For the unversed, the American rapper and member of Migos, was shot on April 6, 2026, around 7 p.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
According to Daily Mail, the cops have pointed out fingers at Offset’s rival Lil Tjay in the incident that led to the shooting of the Open It Up rapper.
Police claimed that Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, "directed members of his party to start a fight with another group of males".
They went on to allege that one of the men in Tjay's group pulled out a gun and shot the ex-husband of Cardi B in the valet area of the hotel.
The rapper was arrested on the same day due to connection with a shooting incident involving the Taste hitmaker.
He was charged with disorderly conduct-affray after a fight broke out at the valet area.
However, he was bailed out on Tuesday, April 7, and later denied being involved in the alleged fight.
The police, in this regard, shared, “A second person detained at the scene has not been charged.”
According to the police, the investigation to identify one or more additional people involved in the incident is ongoing.
It’s worth mentioning here that Offset was shot in the leg and hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in a stable condition.