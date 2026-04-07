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Apple's foldable iPhone faces delay in engineering test phase

Apple's first foldable iPhone is likely to be integrated with the high-end A20 chip for improved performance

Apples foldable iPhone faces delay in engineering test phase
Apple's foldable iPhone faces delay in engineering test phase

Apple has reportedly been experiencing several delays in the engineering test phase of its first foldable iPhone.

As per ⁠Nikkei Asia, this delay in launch of the company‘s highly-anticipated device may lead to some more setbacks in its mass production and product shipment schedule.

Though Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the report.

Problems regarding the engineering development of foldable iPhone are extremely difficult and take longer time to resolve than the expected time.

The report further added that their component schedule is also expected to face a delay.

Notably, Apple has yet to officially confirm the news.

Apple foldable iPhone features (expected)

There have been several rumours swirling regarding the forthcoming release of foldable iPhone, including its Book-style fold, with 12GB RAM storage, more.

For improved performance, Apple's first foldable iPhone is likely to be integrated with the high-end A20 chip.

Apple's first foldable iPhone price

Apple is likely to be priced at $2,000+.

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