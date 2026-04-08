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Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor confirms Marsh Farm move with latest stroll

Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed
Has Andrew moved to Marsh Farm? Details of his current status revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly moved to Marsh Farm from his temporary residence Wood Farm.

The disgraced former Prince - who was temporarily moved to the Royal residence shortly after his shocking arrest in February, was spotted outside his new home in Sandringham on Monday, April 7th.

As reported by various outlets, the former Duke of York - who refused to move to the Wood Farm before Easter has now spent a night at the royal estate.

In the photographs obtained by Daily Mail, Andrew was seen taking a walk between the two cottages with his dogs.

Andrew appeared lost in thought as he made the journey to his new home, per the photos.

The outlet further confirmed that before Andrew's arrival his staff members were seen carrying bags into the five-bedroom property, which was going through renovation work for months.

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