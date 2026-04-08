Blake Lively finds solace in 'honourable' project amid Justin Baldoni controversy  

Blake Lively has seemingly taken a sigh of relief amid escalating drama with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, and controversy.
After issuing a brief statement on her defeat in a harassment lawsuit, the Gossip Girl alum celebrated a project close to her heart.
On Tuesday, April 7th, Lively turned to her Instagram Stories to share her personal feelings after her animated Disney documentary, Secrets of the Penguins, secured big nominations for the upcoming Emmy Awards.
The three-episode National Geographic documentary scored Emmy nominations for Outstanding Nature Documentary.
"So honoured to have been a part of this beautiful story. Congratulations to the incredible team who worked so hard and with such care. Braving extreme conditions to capture these awe-inspiring creatures in never-before-seen moments on film," the 38-year-old American actress noted.
She went on sharing, "I narrated this for my kids. Both in how I told the story. And why. It came at a time that my heart needed it more."
In the wake of her lawsuit drama, Lively described the importance of comfort and solace that this series brings to her life.
For those unaware, Lively lent voice to the National Geographic documentary series Secrets of the Penguins, which premiered in April last year.
This new honour came shortly after when Lively and her sexual harassment accuser, Baldoni, rejected the settlement offer for their infamous lawsuit, which was filed by the Another Simple Favour star in December 2024.
After the US court tossed out 10 out of 13 claims of Blake Lively in the Justin Baldoni case, the two are now headed for their upcoming explosive court trial next month.