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Allu Arjun drops first fiery look from Atlee's directional ‘Raaka’

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Raaka’ set to be released in summer 2027

Allu Arjun drops first fiery look from Atlees directional ‘Raaka’
   Allu Arjun drops first fiery look from Atlee's directional ‘Raaka’

Allu Arjun’s fiery look in highly anticipated movie Raaka has finally been revealed.

The 44-year-old actor Telugu actor dropped his look on Instagram on Wednesday, April 8, and shared a glimpse of his much-talked about character.

The poster shows a close-up of the face of Arjun’s character with a shaved head and scars across the scalp.

The poster also presents the rugged look of the character, featuring a thick, wild beard with a large tusk near his cheek offering a tribal design.

Allu Arjun starrer ‘Raaka’ set to be released in summer 2027


Directed by Atlee Kumar, the upcoming movie has been produced by Sun Pictures.

Originally shot in Telugu, Raaka stars the Pushpa actor is playing the role of a leading actor.

The forthcoming movie, which is touted to be a sci-fiction high on VFX, also stars Deepika Padukone playing the female lead in the movie.

According to reports, apart from the duo, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will also play a pivotal role.

It’s worth mentioning here that Raaka was tentatively titled AA22XA6, however, the movie’s name has been changed.

Allu Arjun starrer movie, according to reports, is expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.

On the professional front, the actor is also working on a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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