‘Dhurandhar 2’ faces legal trouble amid immense success

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has recently been hit with a legal trouble, despite achieving a massive success at the box office.
According to Bollywood Hungama, movie’s company B62 Studios has been sued by production banner Trimurti Films over copyright.
According to the lawsuit, the latest film made an unauthorised use of the song Rang De Lal, which originally appeared in the 1989 movie Tridev.
Trimurti Films has claimed ownership and control over the relevant rights connected to the musical work and sound recording of the song used in the Dhurandhar sequel.
According to the filed lawsuit, the new song is similar to the old one and has been used in the film without obtaining the necessary permissions.
The lawsuit noted that such use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.
Moreover, Trimurti Films has sought a ruling to restrain further use of the song, along with damages and related reliefs.
The news comes after Dhurandhar: The Revenge creating history in Bollywood by breaking several box office records.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar sequel has remained in the spotlight since its release on March 19, 2026.
The Hindi-language spy action thriller movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, has now grossed Rs1,641.21 crore worldwide.