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Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie grabbed dinner with disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor this weekend

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward join Andrew for dinner despite rift rumours: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie made an unexpected move for Andrew amid crisis.

As per Daily Mail's exclusive report, Edward paid a visit to his disgraced brother over Easter for a wellness check as Andrew's mental health has been in tatters since his shocking arrest in February.

According to an insider, Edward visited Andrew - who was arrested over suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday, for a "brotherly wellfare check".

Andrews first photo after arrest on February 19,
Andrew's first photo after arrest on February 19, 

The Duke of Edinburgh - who once shared a close bond with the disgraced former Duke of York, was accompanied by his wife as they visited Andrew at Wood Farm.

"Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew one night over the weekend and they talked things through," told the source.

They continued, "It's true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen and they are worried about his fragile state of mind."

"They do feel for him, but of course that doesn't excuse his behaviour," added the insider.

The tipster further claimed that "It's a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with."

"Andrew still maintains has not done anything wrong and thinks he will be vindicated one day but I think Edward will have tried to talk some sense into him and made it clear his days as a working royal are over," they added.

This update comes just days after an inside source claimed that the brothers were at odds because as Andrew refused to vacate Wood Farm, which is Edward and Sophie's holiday spot before Easter.

Andrew lost all his royal titles, styles and honours in October last year after a series of emails between him and the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein exposed their ties.

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